National Hardware Show | 3/20/25

Live from the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, home improvement expert Kathryn Emery highlights top Made in the USA products for home and hardware enthusiasts!
Kathryn Emery is back with the best home improvement finds from the National Hardware Show, focusing on products proudly Made in the USA. For curb appeal, LikeNuConcrete.com offers a concrete restoration kit to refresh driveways and patios. Rescue.com provides American-made pest control solutions to keep homes bug-free.

For businesses, AI Power Corp showcases ways to support Made in the USA innovations. Homeowners and professionals will love Midwest Innovative Products’ Rhino Cart and Cord Dock for efficiency and organization. Kathryn also uncovered even more must-have finds from the show! Check out BeTheBestHome.com for more home improvement tips and trends.

This segment is paid for by National Hardware Show

