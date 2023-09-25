Watch Now
National Debt Relief | 9/25/23

National Debt Relief discusses confronting money habits across generations by breaking the debt cycle. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 13:30:35-04

With interest rates continuing to skyrocket and outstanding revolving debt hitting 1 trillion dollars this year, money management and debt are hot topics right now. Natalia Brown and Dasha Kennedy join us to talk about the generational difference in money habits and how you can achieve a healthier financial future. Natalia Brown joined National Debt Relief in 2010 and has served as Chief Client Operations Officer since 2019. Dasha Kennedy is the founder of The Broke Black Girl.

