National Confectioners Association | 6/4/25

For those with a sweet tooth, June is your time to shine! National Candy Month is here, and Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association shares what’s trending when it comes to chocolate, candy, gum, and mints this summer.

From beach trips to backyard BBQs, candy adds a fun and flavorful touch to summer moments. According to new survey results, fruity flavors are top picks, and classic chocolates remain crowd favorites. Carly also highlights how the $48 billion confectionery industry supports local economies.

Plus, fresh off the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Carly teases exciting innovations in texture, flavor mashups, and packaging. To learn more and get involved, visit NationalCandyMonth.com .

This segment is paid for by the National Confectioners Association