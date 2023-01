Local Hash House A Go Go locations will celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day (Jan. 28) with a fundraiser to benefit Grant A Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center. Brannon Rees from Hash House A Go Go joined the Morning Blend to show everyone the delicious pancakes available this weekend.

Hash House will donate $1 from every blueberry pancake sold at any of their valley locations Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 to Grant A Gift Autism Foundation.