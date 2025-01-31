National Bleeding Disorders Foundation | 1/31/25

The Nevada Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation is celebrating a decade of giving with its 10th Annual Winter Wine Fest on February 7 at 7 p.m.

Held at The Vegas Event Center, this special evening offers wine lovers and supporters a chance to enjoy fine wines, bid on luxurious auction items, and embrace the vintage Vegas spirit with appearances from Elvis and classic Showgirls.

All proceeds will directly benefit over 30,000 Nevadans living with bleeding disorders.

Senior Development Manager Stephanie Dupree and community advocate Josie Hatem are excited to bring the community together for a meaningful night of generosity and fun.

Funds raised from the event will support vital advocacy efforts and essential camp programs, including Teen Camp and Family Camp.

Don’t miss this chance to sip, socialize, and make a lasting impact on local families in need!