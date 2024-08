Big changes are coming to the real estate market on August 17 as new practice guidelines go into effect for the first time in decades.

Kevin Sears, 2024 President of the National Association of REALTORS®, explain how these changes will affect both home buyers and sellers, as well as how REALTORS will operate under the new guidelines based on the recent NAR settlement.

This segment is paid for by National Association of Realtors®.