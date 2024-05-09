Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

National Association of Realtors | 5/9/24

What trends are realtors seeing this spring, and what are the expectations for the second half of 2024? A real estate experts has the answers you need. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 15:22:07-04

With the spring buying season in full swing, many Americans are contemplating whether it’s a good time to buy or sell a home. you might be wondering ABOUT THE LASTEST ON HOME PRICES OR what the real estate outlook for the second half of 2024 is going to look like. Here to answer those questions and more is Jessica Lautz, Deputy Chief Economist and Vice President of Research, National Association of REALTORS®

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by National Association of Realtors

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo