Nathan Adelson Hospice | 9/8/23

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only non-profit hospice in Nevada, will once again come together to celebrate nearly 45 years of caring for people in the community with the organization’s 27th Annual "Serenades of Life – Doctors in Concert."

The event is happening on Friday, September, 8 at 7 p.m. inside Myron’s at The Smith Center.

This year’s headliner, local favorite and esteemed entertainer, Clint Holmes, will bring his catalog of hits center stage and showcase his talents with an electrifying presence.

The Grammy nominated singer/songwriter joined us along with Cassondra Farris, Nathan Adelson Hospice development manager, to share what you can expect from the event.

Performing around the world and in Las Vegas for decades, Holmes has left his mark captivating audiences with his powerful jazzy sounds and unique blend of talent and charisma.

The evening will also showcase the extraordinary musical talents of local physicians, and proceeds from the concert will benefit various programs and services at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

