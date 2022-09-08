Nathan Adelson Hospice | 9/8/22

Cassondra Farris, the Development Manager at Nathan Adelson Hospice is here to talk about The 26th Annual ‘Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert’ on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. inside Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. The night will be headlined by musical sensation Frankie Moreno with extraordinary musical talents of local physicians, all in the name of celebrating more than 40 years of caring for people in the community.

