Nathan Adelson Hospice | 9/28/21

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only non-profit hospice in Nevada, will hold its 25th Annual ‘Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert’ on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. at The Smith Center. Las Vegas headliner Daniel Emmet will be one of the performers.
25th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors In Concert Benefit
Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:28:50-04
