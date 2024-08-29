Nathan Adelson Hospice | 8/29/24

There are a few exciting up coming events that will all benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice.

The Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert event is happening on Saturday, at Sept 7 at 7 p.m. Myron’s at The Smith Center. The evening will also showcase the extraordinary musical talents of local physicians.

The Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza is happening on Wednesday, Oct 23 at INDUSTRIAL Event Space.

Community members and supporters are invited to sample delectable wines and fine fare from some of southern Nevada’s most notable restaurants, while enjoying live music and a silent auction. The popularity of the “Extravaganza” continues to grow each year with many local vendors providing sample tastings. This fun, highly-anticipated event benefits essential programs we provide to the community.

