Nathan Adelson Hospice | 10/12/23

Each year, community members, restaurants and sponsors come together for a night of delicious wines and savory bites from favorites across the valley to raise money for the hospice. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:25:31-04

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only non-profit hospice in Nevada, will celebrate one of its longest-running events, the 22nd Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space, located at 2330 S. Industrial Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89102.

Laura Coleman, Nathan Adelson Hospice Volunteer and Chair of Golden Monarch Committee, and Cassondra Farris, Nathan Adelson Hospice development manager, joined us to discuss the event.

This Segment is paid for by Nathan Adelson Hospice

