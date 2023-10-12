Nathan Adelson Hospice | 10/12/23

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only non-profit hospice in Nevada, will celebrate one of its longest-running events, the 22nd Annual Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza, on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space, located at 2330 S. Industrial Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89102.

Laura Coleman, Nathan Adelson Hospice Volunteer and Chair of Golden Monarch Committee, and Cassondra Farris, Nathan Adelson Hospice development manager, joined us to discuss the event.

