Nathan Adelson Hospice | 10/10/24

The 23rd Annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza, hosted by Nathan Adelson Hospice, is set to take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at The Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas. This exciting event brings together over 500 guests, including healthcare executives and community leaders, to support vital hospice care programs.

Community members and supporters are invited to sample delectable wines and fine fare from some of southern Nevada’s most notable restaurants, while enjoying live music and a silent auction. The popularity of the “Extravaganza” continues to grow each year with many local vendors providing sample tastings. This fun, highly-anticipated event benefits essential programs we provide to the community.

For more information, click here.

