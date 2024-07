The 115th National Convention of the NAACP brings "The Local Vibe," a series of community-focused events in Las Vegas, led by Quentin Savwoir, President of the NAACP Las Vegas Branch. These events include civic engagement workshops and celebrations of diversity and small businesses, creating a vibrant local connection to the national gathering. Attendees can use the ride code LOCALVIBE24 for Lyft discounts to any event.

