MyVegasMagazine | Hairdreams Salon | 2/28/25

Get ready for a hair transformation like no other with Michael Boychuck, Salon Owner and Sin City's top Celebrity Colorist, alongside Lola Barnes, Extension Director, and model Lauren York, former Miss Nevada USA.

At Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck, located in the heart of Caesars Hotel, they showcase the revolutionary new DreamWefts/Nano Ultra extensions — offering an unparalleled quality that’s both lightweight and long-lasting.

The Nano Ultra technology takes hair extensions to a new level of finesse, providing an invisible, seamless application.

The process is simple, with consultations available both in-person and virtually, ensuring color matching is perfect for every client.

Shanna shares her personal experience with Hairdreams, revealing how these extensions have given her flawless results.

Whether you're looking for volume, length, or a complete makeover, Michael Boychuck and his team are ready to help you achieve your hair goals with ease and convenience.