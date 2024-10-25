MyVegas Magazine | Body 20 | 10/25/24

My Vegas Magazine welcomes Michelle Anderson, owner of BODY20 Summerlin South, and Garrett Tunis to discuss a breakthrough in fitness: EMS training. BODY20 is the first studio in Las Vegas to offer this revolutionary method, delivering a full-body workout using electrical muscle stimulation. In just 20 minutes, clients experience 36,000 muscle contractions, all guided by expert trainers.

Unlike traditional exercise, EMS workouts bypass the brain, sending electrical impulses directly to the muscles through a suit fitted with 18 electrodes. This high-tech approach allows for efficient, time-saving sessions perfect for busy lifestyles. BODY20 is at the forefront of fitness innovation, showing that the future of exercise is here in Las Vegas.