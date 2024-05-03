Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

MyVegas Magazine | 5/3/24

Mr. Tile is a Flooring retailer engaged in helping homeowners remodel there homes with a large selection of the latest trends and superb material qualities.
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 14:55:26-04

MyVegas Magazine showcases the best the Valley has to offer every month, and today on the "Las Vegas Morning Blend" they're featuring a flooring retailer offering personalized service, expert advise and high quality products that can enhance the aesthetic and value of your home.

Laura Damian, MyVegas Magazine Manager, and Jimmy Hernandez, owner of Mr. Tile, joined us to discuss the fzamily owned and operated business that has been providing the Las Vegas valley with all types of flooring materials for over 25 years.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo