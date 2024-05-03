MyVegas Magazine | 5/3/24

MyVegas Magazine showcases the best the Valley has to offer every month, and today on the "Las Vegas Morning Blend" they're featuring a flooring retailer offering personalized service, expert advise and high quality products that can enhance the aesthetic and value of your home.

Laura Damian, MyVegas Magazine Manager, and Jimmy Hernandez, owner of Mr. Tile, joined us to discuss the fzamily owned and operated business that has been providing the Las Vegas valley with all types of flooring materials for over 25 years.

For more information, click here.