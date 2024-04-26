Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

MyVegas Magazine | 4/26/24

Eunoia more than just your average collagen. Their formula provides all your daily vitamins and minerals for a healthy metabolism and immune system.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 15:05:48-04

Eunoia is a product developed to help people feel beautiful from the inside out and helps with healthy skin, hair, nails, digestion, and brain health.

Mark Shaffer

Publisher MyVegas Magazine

OPTIONAL: On-Air Guest #2 Name:

Sylvia Corral

OPTIONAL: On-Air Guest #2 Title:

Owner/CEO Eunoia Formula

Eunoia is way more than just your average collagen. The award-winning collagen received Purity Award form Clean Label Project.

Use Promo Code: MORNING BLEND 20% Off until April 30 ALSO: Enter to win Basket Giveaway on eunoiawomen.com

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo