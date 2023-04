Nursie Cosmetics & Aesthetics Wellness Spa is your one stop shop for nonsurgical cosmetic procedure and wellness.

Their mission is to provide clients with customized cosmetic and aesthetic services to enhance their beauty and body goals.

Mark Shaffer, MyVegas Magazine owner, and Laura Damian, MyVegas Magazine manager, joined us to introduce their latest cover story feauture, Ishyia "SHY" Smith APRN, FNP-C, owner of Nursie Cosmetics.

This segment is paid for by MyVegas Magazine