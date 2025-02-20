MyVegas Magazine | 2/20/25

In this week’s segment, Laura Damian, General Manager of MyVegas Magazine, is here to highlight Teriyaki Madness, a popular restaurant specializing in Seattle-style Teriyaki Bowls.

With a menu that includes options like chicken, steak, tofu, salmon, and veggies, each bowl is served over your choice of noodles, rice, or fried rice.

What sets Teriyaki Madness apart is their commitment to preparing every bowl fresh upon order, ensuring each meal is customized to your exact preferences.

Catherine Loyola, a Franchisee/Operator, shares how the restaurant provides a delicious and personalized dining experience.

The Teriyaki Madness philosophy focuses on fresh ingredients, quality preparation, and customer satisfaction.

This spotlight shows why the restaurant continues to be a local favorite for those craving savory, satisfying meals.