MyVegas Magazine | 1/21/25

MyVegas Magazine is proud to spotlight Music Lessons Las Vegas, a platform dedicated to helping musicians thrive in a city where talent knows no bounds. Special guests Laura Damian, Patrick Worley, and Megan Hart-Belk joined the conversation to share how this initiative connects aspiring learners with professional instructors while supporting local artists. With an intuitive website,www.lessonslasvegas.com, the program ensures that music education is accessible and impactful.

Beyond lessons, Music Lessons Las Vegas partners with the Musicians Union Local 369, offering critical benefits like health insurance to its members. This collaboration ensures that artists in Las Vegas not only teach and inspire but also find the support they need to sustain their careers. Whether you're a student eager to learn or a musician seeking resources, this initiative strikes a perfect chord.