MyFitnessPal | 4/29/25

We’ve all had those weeks—too busy to plan meals, too tired to cook, and takeout feels like the only option. But research shows that cooking at home is tied to better nutrition and even lower body fat. Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, joined us to share simple and sustainable ways to make meal planning stress-free.

Melissa offers realistic tips for beginners, highlights the benefits of home cooking, and points to helpful tools like the free MyFitnessPal app. Tune in to learn how small steps can lead to big improvements in your health, one meal at a time.

This segment was paid for by MyFitnessPal