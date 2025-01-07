MyFitnessPal | 1/7/25

Starting the new year with health-focused resolutions can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Melissa Jaegger, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, emphasizes that small steps lead to lasting success.

Instead of drastic changes, she recommends incorporating manageable habits into your daily routine.

From portion control to mindful snacking, Melissa’s advice empowers you to prioritize progress, not perfection. Her approach makes achieving weight loss and better health a journey you can enjoy.

Tune in to transform your goals!

This segment is paid for by MyFitnessPal.