My Vegas Magazine | 03/14/25

Las Vegas Cue Club, now under new ownership, has undergone significant renovations, creating a cleaner, more welcoming space for everyone. The County has also stepped in to assist businesses in the Commercial Center with cleanup efforts, helping to improve the area for the community.

Katy Scott, the owner of the Cue Club, has been nominated for the Visionary of the Year award by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Katy aims to raise over $50,000, and the Cue Club is supporting her cause by allowing customers to donate through credit card payments when closing tabs. For every donation made, the Cue Club will match it, helping to make a greater impact in the fight against cancer!

This segment is paid for by My Vegas Magazine