My Vegas | Fetch-A-Tech| 4/15/25

With Las Vegas heat on the horizon, it’s time to make sure your home is ready. Laura Damian from MYVEGAS introduces the audience to Michelle Grigis from Fetch-a-TechPlumbing and HVAC, who joins us with helpful tips to extend the life of your water heater, improve water quality, and keep your HVAC system running strong.

Michelle explains how the harsh desert conditions and unique water quality in our area impact your appliances — and what you can do to protect them. From preventive maintenance to smart upgrades, they walk us through the best options for comfort and efficiency at home.

