Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Music Lessons Las Vegas | 8/6/25

Legendary artist developer Tommy Marolda returns—this time with his latest protégée, Ashlyn Mayes. Alongside MLLV’s Patrick Worley, the trio showcases talent, training, and the powerful mentorship that helped launch stars like Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers.
Artist Development in Action: Tommy Marolda and Rising Star Ashlyn Mayes
Posted
and last updated

He’s worked with the best—Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers—and now, Tommy Marolda is back in-studio to spotlight the next big voice: Ashlyn Mayes. The acclaimed music instructor joins MLLV’s Patrick Worley to discuss artist development and the process behind building a music career from the ground up.

Patrick and Tommy share insights into the discipline, mentorship, and spark it takes to become the next breakout act. It's a can't-miss segment filled with local talent and future stars in the making and how Music Lessons Las Vegas made it all possible.

This segment is paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo