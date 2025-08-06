Music Lessons Las Vegas | 8/6/25

He’s worked with the best—Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers—and now, Tommy Marolda is back in-studio to spotlight the next big voice: Ashlyn Mayes. The acclaimed music instructor joins MLLV’s Patrick Worley to discuss artist development and the process behind building a music career from the ground up.

Patrick and Tommy share insights into the discipline, mentorship, and spark it takes to become the next breakout act. It's a can't-miss segment filled with local talent and future stars in the making and how Music Lessons Las Vegas made it all possible.

