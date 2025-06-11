Music Lessons Las Vegas| 6/11/25

When it comes to music education, there’s nothing more powerful than seeing the results in action. Patrick Worley, owner of Music Lessons Las Vegas (MLLV), joined us in-studio alongside two of his students—8-year-old piano player Corey and 12-year-old ukulele student Amelia —to give us a look at the joy and confidence that learning music can bring.

The students shared their favorite songs to play, how long they’ve been learning, and what they love most about their lessons. The segment offered a genuine and heartwarming glimpse at how MLLV connects passionate teachers with students eager to learn in a supportive and fun environment.

This segment was paid for by Music Lessons Las Vegas