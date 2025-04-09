Music Lessons Las Vegas | 4/9/25

Music Lessons Las Vegas, or MLLV, is the newest way to connect aspiring musicians with top-tier local teachers—and they’re officially making their debut! Owner Patrick Worley joins us to introduce the platform, which helps students of all ages and skill levels find the perfect match for their music education journey. The goal? Make it easier than ever to "Find YOUR Teacher" right here in the Vegas valley.

Joining Patrick is Tommy Marolda, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and one of MLLV’s standout instructors. Tommy writes music for Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King on Paramount, has contributed to the rise of Imagine Dragons and The Killers, and even works on music for Golden Knights commercials. With talent like this on board, MLLV is striking a chord in the Vegas music scene!

