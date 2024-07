Murray SawChuck, known for his incredible magic performances, is bringing a new and exciting show to Centerfolds Cabaret Las Vegas: "Murray's MiSFITs."

Hosted by Dani Elizabeth SawChuck and featuring guest act contortionist Shell Stachowicz, this 60-minute adult show promises to showcase the funniest and weirdest acts in Las Vegas.

The production masterfully blends elements of magic, comedy, sideshow, danger, and a hint of risqué humor, ensuring a mind-blowing experience for all attendees.