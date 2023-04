A brand new season of "MTV Couples Retreat" premiers at 6p.m. on May, 2.

MTV Couples Retreat takes a gamble on love as six celebrity couples get active this season with themed events that illustrate how a bit of risk, sacrifice and compromise can yield great rewards in a committed relationship.

Cast members Apollo Nida and Falynn Pina joined us to discuss a little bit of what you can expect to see this season.