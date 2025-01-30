MTV | 1/30/25

Watch Now
The return of MTV’s The Challenge All Stars: Rivals has fans excited! We caught up with Beth Stolarczyk and Leroy Garrett to hear their thoughts on the latest season, their strategies, and what keeps them coming back for more.
With the highly anticipated return of "The Challenge All Stars: Rivals," fans are eager to see what drama, competition, and alliances unfold.

We had the chance to catch up with cast members Beth Stolarczyk and Leroy Garrett, who shared their unique perspectives on the show’s intensity. Both veterans of the series, they know exactly what it takes to rise to the top.

Beth and Leroy both have a long history with "The Challenge," but this season brings new challenges, unexpected twists, and fierce rivalries. They opened up about the ups and downs of competing, the strategy behind their gameplay, and how "The Challenge" continues to evolve.

Stay tuned to see how they navigate the high-stakes world of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals!

