MS Society | 4/02/2025

Walk MS unites the community in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis, bringing together individuals living with MS, their loved ones, and supporters in a powerful movement.

Walk MS: Las Vegas will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Sunset Park, with the opening ceremony at 8:30 AM and the walk kicking off at 9:00 AM. This family-friendly 5K event raises critical funds for research, support programs, and resources for those affected by MS. Shonda Richburg, Development Manager for Walk MS, shares how the National MS Society is working towards a world free of MS and how you can get involved in this inspiring cause.

Join the movement and make a difference in the MS community!