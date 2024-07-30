Mott 32 | 7/30/24

Mott 32 at The Venetian has officially launched their highly anticipated dim sum brunch, “Brunch 32”. Think big vibes and big flavors, and a fresh perspective on the brunch scene.

The menu for Brunch 32 includes diverse and exclusive dim sum delicacies, available only during brunch hours, alongside iconic dishes such as the applewood roasted 42-day Peking duck.

Brunch 32 introduces a new way of thinking about cocktails and bar science by blending Chinese culinary traditions with modern techniques. We have added an elevated signature frozen and hot cocktail program, called “FIRE & ICE” that creates a truly unique experience specific to Mott 32.

It will feature weekly DJs and different entertainment each week for a fun, vibrant experience.

Brunch 32 is offered Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

For more information, click here.