Legendary music artist, actor and author Morris Day is bringing “The Purple Legacy” exclusively to the Strat Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

That weekend is also the 39th Anniversary of the mega film, "Purple Rain."

Morris is best known for being the film's breakout star, frontman of the group “The Time,” longtime collaborator and friend of the music icon Prince and many other accolades.