Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood, The Vitamin Shoppe, Planet Oat, Begin Healthy, Cognizin | 03/12/25

Join nutrition expert Mia Syn as she shares tips for making small dietary changes that can greatly impact health, especially for kids.
March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to focus on making informed choices that foster healthy habits. Renowned dietitian Mia Syn joins us to discuss how small adjustments to food, supplements, and nutrition can lead to significant health benefits.

Mia shares valuable insights for families, including kid-friendly supplements to fill nutritional gaps, science-backed food options for a healthier lifestyle, and easy ways to support overall wellness. For more expert advice, visitNUTRITIONBYMIA.com.

This segment is paid for by - Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood, The Vitamin Shoppe, Planet Oat, Begin Health, and Cognizin

