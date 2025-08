Start your engines — Monster Jam Freestyle Mania is about to rewrite the rules! Champion driver Tyler Menninga and Team Grave Digger roll into Las Vegas for a weekend of next-level stunts and jaw-dropping action.

From August 1–3, the Thomas & Mack Center becomes the ultimate arena for high-powered Monster Jam trucks and fearless FMX riders teaming up for the first time. It's a mashup of horsepower and aerial tricks that’ll blow your mind.