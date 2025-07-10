Moneta Health | 7/10/25

How do you know if forgetfulness is just part of normal aging—or something more serious? Paul Campbell and Dr. Lydia Estanislao are here to help answer those questions.

Together, they discuss key early warning signs of cognitive decline and practical steps you can take to support brain health. From lifestyle changes to new tools in healthcare, this conversation equips you with knowledge to protect your most valuable asset—your brain.

Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; learn what to watch for and how to keep your mind sharp for years to come.

This segment was paid for by Moneta Health