Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Moneta Health | 7/10/25

Local experts Paul Campbell, CEO of Moneta Health, and neurologist Dr. Lydia Estanislao share vital insights on maintaining brain health and recognizing early signs of cognitive decline.
Train Your Brain: Expert Tips on Cognitive Health
Posted

How do you know if forgetfulness is just part of normal aging—or something more serious? Paul Campbell and Dr. Lydia Estanislao are here to help answer those questions.

Together, they discuss key early warning signs of cognitive decline and practical steps you can take to support brain health. From lifestyle changes to new tools in healthcare, this conversation equips you with knowledge to protect your most valuable asset—your brain.

Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; learn what to watch for and how to keep your mind sharp for years to come.

This segment was paid for by Moneta Health

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo