Mona Rosa | 6/16/25

In the heart of Fremont East, La Mona Rosa is serving up more than just dinner — they’re delivering a flavorful experience inspired by central Mexico’s rich culinary traditions. With a warm, playful vibe and a “dine like familia” spirit, every dish tells a story.

Executive Chef Isidro Marquez-Castillo is bringing even more excitement to the table with new menu items that balance authenticity and innovation. Think churro French toast, tres leches pancakes, beef birria tacos, and crispy chicken flautas — bold, comforting, and designed to be shared

