Mona Rosa | 6/16/25

Chef Isidro Marquez-Castillo unveils bold new brunch and dinner dishes at La Mona Rosa — a Fremont East gem bringing fresh energy to traditional Mexican cuisine.
New Flavors Bloom At La Mona Rosa
In the heart of Fremont East, La Mona Rosa is serving up more than just dinner — they’re delivering a flavorful experience inspired by central Mexico’s rich culinary traditions. With a warm, playful vibe and a “dine like familia” spirit, every dish tells a story.

Executive Chef Isidro Marquez-Castillo is bringing even more excitement to the table with new menu items that balance authenticity and innovation. Think churro French toast, tres leches pancakes, beef birria tacos, and crispy chicken flautas — bold, comforting, and designed to be shared

