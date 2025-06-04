Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Momhint | 6/4/25

Get ready to kick off summer in style! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares her top picks for family travel, fun games, and the ultimate vacation escapes. Whether you're staying local or jetting off, these finds make summer a breeze.
Summer Fun & Travel Must-Haves with Sherri French
Posted

The countdown to summer is on, and Sherri French is here with all the essentials to make your break unforgettable! First, pack like a pro with Pottery Barn’s Grant Leather Weekender and Quinn Makeup Bag—both stylish, durable, and made for on-the-go families.

Then, turn up the fun with Franklin Sports! From pickleball starter sets and pro-style sling bags to the ultimate “Fun 5 Combo” game set and portable disc golf targets, there's something for everyone in the family to stay active and entertained.

Finally, say hello to summer bliss with Sandals Resorts. Their all-inclusive escapes mean everything is taken care of—luxury dining, water sports, and even pickleball with stunning Caribbean views. Insider tip: book early for the best deals and free extras!

This segment is paid for by MomHint

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo