Mom Hint | 7/2/25

Get ready to chill! Sherri French and Easy Home Meals are bringing the frosty fun this July with giveaways, treats, and cool summer inspiration.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Free FroZEN Fridays!
July is National Ice Cream Month—and what better way to celebrate than with free frozen treats. Lifestyle expert Sherri French joined us to dish on Easy Home Meals’ new campaign, “Find Your FroZEN,” brought to you by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association. From nostalgic favorites to bold new flavors, everyone has a froZEN match!

The cherry on top? Free FroZEN Fridays! Every Friday in July, fans can score a free ice cream or novelty treat. Just sign up at Try.GoToAisle.com/FroZENFriday, purchase a qualifying frozen item, text your receipt, and get reimbursed within 48 hours.

This segment was paid for by National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

