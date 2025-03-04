Mom Hint | 3/4/25

March is Frozen Food Month, and lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is here to share how frozen foods can transform family meals.

From saving time to reducing food waste, today’s frozen food aisle offers high-quality, convenient, and budget-friendly options for busy families. Whether you’re looking for chef-inspired dishes or premium frozen vegetables, the freezer section is filled with innovative meals that lock in peak freshness and nutrition. Frozen foods are a great solution for those looking to make quick, nutritious meals without compromising on taste. Plus, frozen options help smart shoppers stick to their grocery budget while minimizing waste.

Sherri also shares some of her favorite recipes, like the Frozen Mixed Fruit Smoothie and One-Pot Creamy Broccoli Pasta, perfect for any busy family.

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint