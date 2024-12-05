Mom Hint | 12/5/2024

The holidays are a magical time for children, and finding the perfect gifts can make all the difference. Parenting expert Sherri French shares her top recommendations to help parents create unforgettable moments under the tree.

For the little artists, Crayola offers endless creative possibilities, while the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 inspires learning and exploration in tech-savvy kids.

When it comes to family-friendly fun, the game Tumball delivers hours of laughter, and Franklin Sports has a wide selection of gear to encourage play and activity.

No matter the child’s interests, these curated picks are guaranteed to spark joy and create lasting holiday memories

Let Sherri’s expert insight guide you to the best gifts for making this season extra special!

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint