Planning and hosting a baby shower can be stressful, so lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares smart hosting ideas for the best shower experience for everyone.

She's also got some great gift ideas for guests:

Hello Bello

Sposie Diaper Booster Pads

SideKick Plus 3-in-1 Hip Seat Carrier

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

This segment is paid for by Mom Hint