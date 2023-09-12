Moderna | 9/12/23

The latest data on COVID risk and impact may surprise many Americans and are especially relevant during back-to-school season and as the weather cools. 75 percent of U.S. adults have underlying conditions that put them at increased risk of severe complications due to COVID-19. More than half of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the U.S. were in adults ages 18 to 64. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 were three times that of flu this past year. Former United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joined us to make sense of the science and offer his medical recommendations for public health. He is also the author of a new pandemic book “Crisis and Chaos”.

This segment is paid for by Moderna