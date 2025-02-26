Moderna | 2/26/25

Watch Now
Health experts warn of a “quademic” as COVID-19, flu, RSV, and norovirus spread. Dr. Donald Middleton shares the latest vaccination recommendations.#PaidForContent
As respiratory virus season intensifies, the U.S. is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases amid a “quademic” in 2025.

According to Dr. Donald Middleton, Professor of Family Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, the four viruses affecting Americans include COVID-19, flu, RSV, and norovirus.

Dr. Middleton emphasizes that vaccination remains the best protection, especially for high-risk groups.

He notes that individuals aged 65 and older, along with those with chronic conditions, may need a second COVID-19 dose.

To stay informed, visit Vaccines.gov or ForYouAndThem.com.

