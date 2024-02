Recent findings from a U.S. Senate HELP Committee hearing have brought to light the reality that approximately 16 million Americans are currently grappling with Long COVID.

Up to 4 million Americans find themselves out of work due to this lingering condition. Here to help us understand Long COVID and provide guidance on safeguarding against it, we turn to Dr. Phillip Levy, a distinguished Professor of Emergency Medicine at Wayne State University.

This segment is paid for by Moderna