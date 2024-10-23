MO5AIC | 10/23/24

MO5AIC, the critically acclaimed acapella group, is making a grand return to Las Vegas for a special one-night performance at the Vegas Theatre Company on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 p.m.

This award-winning group, praised by Tony Bennett as "the best vocal group I've ever heard," will showcase their signature fusion of pop, R&B, rock, and jazz in the heart of the Downtown Arts District.

With no instruments in sight, MO5AIC uses only their voices to create an electrifying sound that transcends genres, from big band classics to Top 40 hits.

Members Joshua Danger, Heath Burgett, Jordan Rogers, Corwyn Hodge, and Kenny Urban bring their exceptional vocal talents together for an unforgettable night of music, creativity, and innovation.