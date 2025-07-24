Miss Nevada | 7/24/25

Abigail Bachman, crowned Miss Nevada 2025 on June 26 in Lake Tahoe, is gearing up to take the stage at the Miss America pageant this September. A recent graduate of Touro University Nevada with a doctorate in Occupational Therapy, Abigail is dedicated to making a difference through her platform, Advancing Opportunities for the Disability Community.

Beyond her role as Miss Nevada, Abigail serves as Executive Director of Nevada Miss Amazing, a nonprofit empowering girls and women with disabilities, and as Social Media Coordinator for the national Miss Amazing Organization. She’s also a member of the Autism Cares Advisory Committee in Las Vegas and works closely with Best Buddies of Nevada, proving that her crown represents both beauty and meaningful impact.

