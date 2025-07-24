Miss Nevada | 7/24/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Freshly crowned Miss Nevada 2025, Abigail Bachman is ready to represent the Silver State at Miss America while championing her mission to empower the disability community.
Abigail Bachman, crowned Miss Nevada 2025 on June 26 in Lake Tahoe, is gearing up to take the stage at the Miss America pageant this September. A recent graduate of Touro University Nevada with a doctorate in Occupational Therapy, Abigail is dedicated to making a difference through her platform, Advancing Opportunities for the Disability Community.

Beyond her role as Miss Nevada, Abigail serves as Executive Director of Nevada Miss Amazing, a nonprofit empowering girls and women with disabilities, and as Social Media Coordinator for the national Miss Amazing Organization. She’s also a member of the Autism Cares Advisory Committee in Las Vegas and works closely with Best Buddies of Nevada, proving that her crown represents both beauty and meaningful impact.

