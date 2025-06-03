Watch Now
Miss Juneteenth Nevada | 6/3/25

On June 6, the Miss Juneteenth Nevada Fantasy Fusion Fashion Show lights up the runway with bold designs, rich heritage, and community pride.
Fashion Meets Culture at the Miss Juneteenth Nevada Fantasy Fusion Show
Posted

The Fantasy Fusion Fashion Show, part of the 2025 Miss Juneteenth Nevada celebration, is where cultural tradition and high fashion collide. Director MarQue Munday brings together five dynamic designers — including Bobby B of ORLA Designs Worldwide — for a night of creativity and expression.

Expect powerful runway moments as Miss Juneteenth Delegates and professional models showcase everything from African-inspired prints to sleek contemporary couture. It’s more than a fashion show — it’s a tribute to identity, resilience, and artistic brilliance.

