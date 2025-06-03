Miss Juneteenth Nevada | 6/3/25

The Fantasy Fusion Fashion Show, part of the 2025 Miss Juneteenth Nevada celebration, is where cultural tradition and high fashion collide. Director MarQue Munday brings together five dynamic designers — including Bobby B of ORLA Designs Worldwide — for a night of creativity and expression.

Expect powerful runway moments as Miss Juneteenth Delegates and professional models showcase everything from African-inspired prints to sleek contemporary couture. It’s more than a fashion show — it’s a tribute to identity, resilience, and artistic brilliance.

