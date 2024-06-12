Miss Juneteenth Nevada | 6/12/24

In recent years, Juneteenth has emerged as a vital celebration across the nation, and Nevada is no exception. As we approach Juneteenth 2024, the Las Vegas Valley is gearing up to honor this significant moment in history with various engaging platforms designed to educate and empower the community.

From educational initiatives to community events, Juneteenth Nevada aims to foster a deeper understanding of this pivotal moment in American history.

One recent highlight was the Miss Juneteenth Nevada Scholarship Program pageant, where a Queen and Court were crowned to serve as Ambassadors for Juneteenth Nevada 2024. These inspiring individuals will play a crucial role in spreading awareness and celebrating the essence of Juneteenth throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

MarQue Munday, Director Miss Juneteenth Nevada Scholarship Program, and Jonniya Shaw, Miss Juneteenth Nevada 1st runner up, joined us to discuss their mission to bring awareness to Juneteenth in Nevada.

For more information, click here.